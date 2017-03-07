Remove Home Pests With This Great Guidance

There are many people affected by household pests. Even if you are an animal lover, you probably want most of them to stay outside. Simply looking at this article can help you eliminate pests. Continue reading the below article for excellent advice on how to permanently rid pests from your home.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

If you are apprehensive about using chemical pest control in your home, try traps instead. Physical traps work to attract the pest and then trap it. Some work like traditional mouse traps that snap closed and kill the pest, while others involve a sticky sheet that adheres the pest to the sheet so you can remove it from your home.

Take away any pet food in the overnight hours. You will also want to take away their water bowl. Bugs like to eat the food and then wash it down with the water bowl. If you are spraying for bugs with pesticide you want to take away the dog bowl before hand.

If you decide to use pesticide, keep in mind that these harmful chemicals could hurt your pets. If possible, have someone take care of your pets until you get rid of your pest problem. Make sure the food you give to your pets does not come in contact with the pesticides.

If you are living in a multi-unit building, any form of individual pest control measures that you take will be ineffective. This is because those pests can travel from one apartment unit to another. To get rid of the bugs completely, your whole building needs to be treated at one time.

Termites can be a major problem for any homeowner; they can eat away at your house. One way to prevent them from getting in is by using sealant in your basement. This is a prime spot for them to enter. The best part is that sealant is not expensive and is easy to put on yourself.

Drains are a huge place for pests to reside. Be sure yours are inspected and cleaned regularly, with a snake or with liquid drain cleaner. Pipes accumulate mold and other growth that pests are attracted to.

Don't keep food out. Every time you make a meal, make sure to cover it and even better, put it in the refrigerator or an air-tight container. Animals are better at smelling than people are, and if they smell something tasty, they are going to come looking for it. Make sure you don't leave food out too long.

Opt for rock or stone when landscaping your yard instead of straw or wood chips. Organic material is the perfect habitat for many pests. If you want to keep them out of your home, both your home and yard should be as inhospitable to pests as possible. Pests will never make it into your home if they can't get past your yard.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

Make your home less inviting to scorpions. Ensure that all of your plants, trees, and shrubs are not touching the sides of your home, which would give the scorpions a point of access into your home. Also keep your lawn adequately mowed and keep piles of wood and brush small.

Put some steel wool in any holes so rodents cannot crawl through. The steel wool will kill the mice when they attempt to eat through it. Adding shredded steel wool to wood putty and using this mixture to fill any suspicious holes is effective against rodents.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

If your bug problem persists, you might not be using pesticides correctly. If you're spraying outside your home, you're keeping the indoor pests inside. When spraying outside your home, also spray inside your home.

If you are a homeowner, then you are probably going to have to deal with pests at some time or another in your life. Follow the tips we have outlined here to help keep your home pest-free. Why start tomorrow when you can start today?